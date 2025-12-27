Aaron Muscat

As the Interim Deputy Director of the Miami VA, Mr. Muscat holds a pivotal role in guiding one of the largest and most complex VA healthcare systems. His responsibilities as an executive leader encompass a broad spectrum of critical functions that ensure the facility’s operational excellence and the highest standards of care for veterans. The Miami VA Healthcare System serves nearly 63,000 veterans annually and includes an over 360-bed capacity facility, emphasizing comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services.

Mr. Muscat oversees the overall operational integrity of the facility, ensuring that all aspects of infrastructure, maintenance, and service provision meet VA standards and support effective patient care. He is responsible for the financial stewardship of the healthcare system, managing budgets, overseeing expenditures, and ensuring efficient utilization of resources to maximize value and service delivery. Mr. Muscat ensures that the Miami VA has the necessary resources, including staffing, equipment, and supplies, to function optimally. This includes effective allocation and utilization of resources to meet both immediate and future needs. Mr. Muscat oversees the efficient use of physical space within the healthcare system to ensure that facilities are used effectively and can accommodate current and projected service demands. Additionally, he fosters strong relationships with the local community, stakeholders, and veterans' groups. Mr. Muscat leads efforts to engage with the community, expand access to care, and ensure the Miami VA remains responsive to the needs of the veterans it serves.

Mr. Muscat's career with the VA began at the Daytona Beach VA multi-specialty clinic, where he laid the foundation for his extensive experience in logistics and healthcare management. Starting as a volunteer, he quickly advanced through various positions. His dedication and skill set led him to the Orlando VAMC, where he held several pivotal logistics management roles. Notably, he served as the Logistics Integrated Process Team Leader during the activation of the Lake Nona facility and later as the Deputy Chief Logistics Officer.

Throughout his VA career, Mr. Muscat has undertaken several significant assignments that have greatly contributed to his professional development. He served as the Project Manager for the VHA Procurement and Logistics Offices Policy Assessment and Quality team, the Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer for the Greater Los Angeles VA Healthcare System, and the Interim Assistant Director of the Orlando VA Health Care System during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to coming to Miami for this role he served as the VISN Chief Logistics Officer (CLO) for the VISN 8 Sunshine Network, where he oversees logistics, procurement and emergency management activities.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Muscat is a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, bringing a wealth of discipline, leadership, and dedication to his role. He holds a Master's degree in Procurement and Acquisition Management from Webster University and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Daytona State College. Mr. Muscat's blend of extensive VA experience, military background, and advanced education positions him as a vital leader in the Miami VA, contributing significantly to those that have borne the battle and their families.