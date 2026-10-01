Juan Suarez-Pesante, MD, FAAOS, FACS currently serves as the Acting Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff for the Miami VA Healthcare System.

Since joining the Miami VA in 2018, he has held several key leadership roles, including Chief of Surgery, Associate Chief of Staff for Operative Care, and Acting Chief of Surgery.

Prior to his work in Miami, Dr. Suarez-Pesante spent more than two decades serving Veterans in Puerto Rico, where he led the Surgical Service at the VA Caribbean Healthcare System and held multiple orthopedic leadership positions at the San Juan VA Medical Center and UPR Carolina Hospital. His experience also includes leadership within the Puerto Rican Society of Orthopedists and Traumatologists.

Dr. Suarez-Pesante completed fellowship training in orthopedic sports medicine at Hughston Sports Medicine Hospital following residency training in orthopedic surgery and general surgery at the University of Puerto Rico Medical School. He held academic appointments at the University of Puerto Rico and Universidad Central del Caribe. Dr. Suarez-Pesante is a Fellow of both the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons.

He brings extensive clinical, academic, and administrative expertise to the Miami VA, along with a strong commitment to caring for our Veterans.