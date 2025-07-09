Prior to this appointment, she served as the Chief of Nutrition and Food Service since 2021 and completed a detail as the Interim Assistant Director in 2023, both at the Miami VA.

Ms. Mayda Castro is a graduate of Florida International University with a degree in Nutrition and Dietetics, holding the titles of Registered and Licensed Dietitian since 1987. With over 30 years of experience, her journey spans across diverse health care settings, including Acute Care, Long Term Care, Home Care, Inpatient eating disorders, Mental Health, and Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation. Ms. Castro is nationally recognized as the Chair of the Hybrid 38 Committee and VISN 8 NFS Modernization Champion.