VA Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP)

Opportunities for learning include didactic classroom and simulation experiences, competency-based clinical practice with a qualified Registered Nurse preceptor, and participation in nursing-focused clinical conferences. VA-STEP is formerly known as the VALOR Program.

Benefits

Pay is 80% of a starting RNs salary, no other benefits such as insurance, paid leave are given as part of this intermittent position

One-on-one clinical preceptorship with a highly qualified RN throughout the internship.

Shadowing opportunities in specialty

Eligibility criteria

Must be U.S. Citizen.

Currently enrolled in a CCNE or NLNAC accredited BSN program.

Proficient in written and spoken English.

Background & Security Investigation are required.

Meet physical examination requirements at the time of entry

Random Drug Testing is required.

Ability to complete 400 hours as a VA Step STUDENT at Miami VA facility during the months of June through August with an additional 400 hours available to work during the school year.

Minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.



Application requirements

RESUME

TWO reference :