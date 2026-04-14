VA Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP)
This clinically intensive paid internship provides opportunities for outstanding students to develop competencies in clinical nursing while at an approved VA health care facility.
Opportunities for learning include didactic classroom and simulation experiences, competency-based clinical practice with a qualified Registered Nurse preceptor, and participation in nursing-focused clinical conferences. VA-STEP is formerly known as the VALOR Program.
Benefits
Pay is 80% of a starting RNs salary, no other benefits such as insurance, paid leave are given as part of this intermittent position
One-on-one clinical preceptorship with a highly qualified RN throughout the internship.
Shadowing opportunities in specialty
Eligibility criteria
Must be U.S. Citizen.
Currently enrolled in a CCNE or NLNAC accredited BSN program.
Proficient in written and spoken English.
Background & Security Investigation are required.
Meet physical examination requirements at the time of entry
Random Drug Testing is required.
Ability to complete 400 hours as a VA Step STUDENT at Miami VA facility during the months of June through August with an additional 400 hours available to work during the school year.
Minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
Application requirements
RESUME
TWO reference :
- From the Dean of the School of Nursing. The letter should include the nomination of the student to the program and verification of enrollment as full-time student.
- Reference letter from the current professor.