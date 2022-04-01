 Skip to Content
Middletown Vet Center

Address

726 East Main Street
Suite 203
Middletown, NY 10940-2654

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Middletown Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Middletown Vet Center - Monticello CBOC

Located at

Monticello, New York
55 Strugis Road
Monticello, NY 12701

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Monticello Community Based Outpatient Clinic

Middletown Vet Center - Pike County Veterans Affairs Office

Located at

514 Broad Street
Milford, PA 18337

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Pike County Veterans Affairs Office

Middletown Vet Center - Port Jervis CBOC

Located at

Port Jervis Plaza
100 Pike Street
Port Jervis , NY 12771

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Port Jervis Community Based Outpatient Clinic

