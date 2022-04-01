Locations

Middletown Vet Center Address 726 East Main Street Suite 203 Middletown, NY 10940-2654 Directions on Google Maps Phone 845-342-9917 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

If you can’t make it to our Middletown Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Middletown Vet Center - Monticello CBOC Located at Monticello, New York 55 Strugis Road Monticello, NY 12701 Directions on Google Maps Phone 845-342-9917 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Middletown Vet Center - Pike County Veterans Affairs Office Located at 514 Broad Street Milford, PA 18337 Directions on Google Maps Phone 845-342-9917 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Middletown Vet Center - Port Jervis CBOC Located at Port Jervis Plaza 100 Pike Street Port Jervis , NY 12771 Directions on Google Maps Phone 845-342-9917 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.