June 13 Veteran town hall - Milwaukee

Milwaukee VA Veteran Telephone Town Hall

When:

Tue. Jun 13, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Where:

Call in during the event: 855.436.3682 press *3 to ask a question

Listen over the telephone

Milwaukee VA , WI

Cost:

Free

If you are a Veteran, or caregiver of a Veteran enrolled in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center health care system you are invited to participate in a telephone town hall 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.  The live event will be held over the telephone.

Call in any time during the live event time frame and press *3 to be connected to a screener. The screener will add your question/comment to the queue. The number is 855.436.3682. You can also listen to the call live via the website access.live/MilwaukeeVA and submit your question online.

No registration required.

Automated calls to join the telephone town hall will be made to enrolled Veterans. 

