Legal assistance for Milwaukee municipal citations
Legal assistance for Veterans
When:
Tue. Feb 7, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Are you a Veteran with unresolved City of Milwaukee municipal citations?
What: Veterans legal assistance for City of Milwaukee municipal citations. This event will ONLY address municipal citations issued by the City of Milwaukee. No criminal matters will be addressed.
Who: Any Veterans with outstanding City of Milwaukee municipal citations.
When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7
Where: This is a virtual event only; Internet and camera access are required. For Veterans who do not have Internet or camera access, the Milwaukee VA will provide a private space to meet virtually with Municipal Court Judge Phil Chavez. This is not an in-person meeting with the judge.
To participate: Contact Michelle Watts at 414-374-6147 or Abby Ziebell, 414-882-3375.
Need to know: Veterans taking part should gather any necessary paperwork regarding your citation(s) and be present in a private space five minutes prior to your scheduled virtual court appearance with camera on.
This event is being offered by the Milwaukee VA Veterans Justice Program in partnership with the City of Milwaukee Municipal Court.See more events