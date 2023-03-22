2023 Memorial Day Ceremony
When:
Mon. May 29, 2023, 9:25 am – 11:30 am CT
Where:
Wood National Cemetery
5000 W National Ave
Ceremony will be held at the cemetery obelisk
Milwaukee , WI
Cost:
Free
The public is invited to a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Wood National Cemetery on the Milwaukee VA campus, 5000 W. National Ave.
The Milwaukee American Legion Band will give a pre-ceremony concert starting at 9 a.m., and the official Memorial Day program starts at 9:25 a.m.
This year’s ceremony theme is We Pledge to Remember.
The solemn event honors fallen Veterans, their families, and those prisoners of war or missing in action who never made it home. Limited seating is available at the outdoor event.
Members of the public are advised to arrive early and be prepared for a short walk from the parking area.
For more information about the Memorial Day ceremony, contact The Cemetery Office at 414-382-5300 or woodnationalcemetery@va.gov
**Note: Volunteers needed for flag placement at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 and flag removal at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. For both days, volunteers should meet at start time and sign in at the cemetery office, 5000 W. National Ave., Building 1301. Volunteers can park in the gravel area east of the cemetery office.**