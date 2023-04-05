Stop the Stigma: Finding Meaning and Purpose in Mental Health Recovery
Mental Health Summit: Stop the Stigma
When:
Tue. May 9, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:30 am CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
This is a virtual event. Microsoft Teams link to be provided with invitation.
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregg Martin, Ph.D., will share his experiences with bipolar disorder and finding meaning and purpose in his mental health recovery. He will be joined by community partners, VA providers, Veterans and Veteran supporters discussing mental health stigmas and how to support those with mental health lived experiences.See more events