Visual Arts Show - Zablocki VA Veterans Creative Arts Competition
See Zablocki VA Creative Art Competition entries
When:
Wed. Aug 9, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Recreation Hall, 3435
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Zablocki VA Veterans Creative Art Competition Visual Arts show 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both August 9 and 10, 2023 in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Recreation Hall, rm. 3435.
The Visual Arts Show will be a self-guided walking tour to view the Veteran creative art entries.
Wed. Aug 9, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar