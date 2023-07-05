Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Visual Arts Show - Zablocki VA Veterans Creative Arts Competition

National Veterans Creative Arts Competition

See Zablocki VA Creative Art Competition entries

When:

Wed. Aug 9, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Recreation Hall, 3435

Cost:

Free

Join us for the Zablocki VA Veterans Creative Art Competition Visual Arts show 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both August 9 and 10, 2023 in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Recreation Hall, rm. 3435.

The Visual Arts Show will be a self-guided walking tour to view the Veteran creative art entries.

Wed. Aug 9, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: