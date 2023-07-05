Performing Arts Show - Zablocki VA Veterans Creative Arts Competition
Watch and support Zablocki VA Veterans during the performing arts stage show
When:
Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Milwaukee VA Medical Center Recreation Hall, rm. 3435
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Zablocki VA Veterans Creative Art Competition Performing Arts show 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on August 31, 2023 in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Recreation Hall, rm. 3435.
The Performing Arts Show will be recorded for entry into the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.