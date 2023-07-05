Skip to Content
Performing Arts Show - Zablocki VA Veterans Creative Arts Competition

National Veterans Creative Arts Festival banner with colorful star

Watch and support Zablocki VA Veterans during the performing arts stage show

When:

Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Milwaukee VA Medical Center Recreation Hall, rm. 3435

Cost:

Free

Join us for the Zablocki VA Veterans Creative Art Competition Performing  Arts show 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on August 31, 2023 in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Recreation Hall, rm. 3435.

The Performing Arts Show will be recorded for entry into the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.

Last updated: