Harley Parade

We're hiring heroes! The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is seeking qualified RNs, LPNs and CNAs. Learn more here.

Kiosks offline: As of Feb. 28, all kiosks in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and clinics in Green Bay, Appleton, Cleveland and Union Grove were decommissioned for Veteran check-in, travel purposes or any other functionality. Click here to learn how to submit travel claims online.

Prepare for a visit: Medical-grade masks are optional in all Zablocki facilities, except for high-risk areas and for anyone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 or other viral respiratory infections.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters: Visit our vaccine information page to learn about getting the vaccine or boosters.