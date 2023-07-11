Harley Parade
Celebrating 120th Anniversary Homecoming
When:
Fri. Jul 14, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm CT
Where:
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Parade route in description
Cost:
Free
Harley Parade, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. , Friday, July 14 on the Milwaukee VA campus.
Details: In conjunction with Harley Davidson's 120th Anniversary, 50 motorcycles will ride through Milwaukee VA campus beginning at the North end by Wood National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., riding past Civil War era graves, stop at 11:15 a.m. for a short while at Milwaukee Soldiers Home and lastly park in the valet parking lot on the east side of the Medical Center for staff and Veterans to come out and see the bikes.
Root beer floats will be served to inpatient and outpatient Veterans at the East Entrance (while supplies last).
Please note: this is a prearranged ride with a limited number of motorcycles participating.See more events