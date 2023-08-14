Milwaukee VA Caregiver Support Resource Fair

Learn about valuable resources and practical tools all caregivers can use!

Join us at the Milwaukee VA Caregiver Support Resource Fair 10 a.m. to noon on August 24 in building 111, Matousek Auditorium. No registration required. The fair will feature information on VA's Caregiver Support Program, the Milwaukee County Veteran Service Office, My HealtheVet and advance directives.

For additional information:

VA Caregiver Support Team

414-384-2000, ext. 44571

www.caregiver.va.gov