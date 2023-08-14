Skip to Content
Milwaukee VA Caregiver Support Resource Fair

Man comforted by caregiver, VA Caregiver Support logo with heart and three stars

Learn about valuable resources and practical tools all caregivers can use!

When:

Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 am CT

Where:

Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Bldg. 111, Matousek Auditorium

Cost:

Free

Join us at the Milwaukee VA Caregiver Support Resource Fair 10 a.m. to noon on August 24 in building 111, Matousek Auditorium. No registration required. The fair will feature information on VA's Caregiver Support Program, the Milwaukee County Veteran Service Office, My HealtheVet and advance directives.

For additional information:
VA Caregiver Support Team
414-384-2000, ext. 44571
www.caregiver.va.gov 

