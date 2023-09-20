March 5 Veteran telephone town hall - Appleton

Appleton VA Veteran Telephone Town Hall

If you are a Veteran, or caregiver of a Veteran enrolled in the Appleton VA health care system you are invited to participate in a telephone town hall 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The live event will be held over the telephone.

Call in any time during the live event time frame and press *3 to be connected to a screener. The screener will add your question/comment to the queue. The number is 855.436.3682. You can also listen to the call live via the website access.live/MilwaukeeVA and submit your question online.

No registration required.

Automated calls to join the telephone town hall will be made to enrolled Veterans.