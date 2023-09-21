Community engagement in suicide prevention
Suicide prevention symposium.
When:
Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Milwaukee County War Memorial Center
750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Community religious leaders, community health care leaders and Veteran organizations are invited to join Milwaukee VA 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Thurs. Oct. 26 at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center for a Suicide Prevention Symposium.
The event will focus on current available resources for all Veterans experiencing a mental health crisis and define portions of the COMPACT Act as it relates to health care for Veterans at non-VA facilities.
For registration information contact Chaplain Services, 414*384*2000, ext. 42160.