Community engagement in suicide prevention

Community religious leaders, community health care leaders and Veteran organizations are invited to join Milwaukee VA 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Thurs. Oct. 26 at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center for a Suicide Prevention Symposium.

The event will focus on current available resources for all Veterans experiencing a mental health crisis and define portions of the COMPACT Act as it relates to health care for Veterans at non-VA facilities.

For registration information contact Chaplain Services, 414*384*2000, ext. 42160.