Community engagement in suicide prevention

When:

Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Community religious leaders, community health care leaders and Veteran organizations are invited to join Milwaukee VA 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Thurs. Oct. 26 at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center for a Suicide Prevention Symposium. 

The event will focus on current available resources for all Veterans experiencing a mental health crisis and define portions of the COMPACT Act as it relates to health care for Veterans at non-VA facilities. 

For registration information contact Chaplain Services, 414*384*2000, ext. 42160.

