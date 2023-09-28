Hiring fair for Acute Inpatient Registered Nurses

Love what you do at Milwaukee VA!

Zablocki VA Medical Center invites you to our Acute Inpatient Division Registered Nurse Hiring Fair, 2-6 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 1, 2023 in the Matousek Auditorium (Building 111).

Acute Inpatient Division is hiring RNs. Come to the Matousek Auditorium to talk about Federal benefits and other factors that will make you love working at the Milwaukee VA.

**This will be a HIRING EVENT**

• Bring your resume

• Nurse Managers will be interviewing applicants

• Meet with nursing staff representatives

• Unit tours available

If you are unable to join us on Wed. Nov. 1, please feel free to email your resume to: VHAMIWPCSNurseRecruiters@va.gov