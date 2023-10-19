Walk-in Flu and/or COVID-19 vaccine clinic
When:
Sat. Oct 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:30 pm CT
Where:
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Yellow Clinic
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Milwaukee VA will host flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics:
• 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, in Yellow Clinic
• 4 - 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Red Clinic
Flu vaccine and updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost to Veterans enrolled in VA health care and VA health care staff.
No appointment required.
