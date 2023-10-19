Walk-in Flu and/or COVID-19 vaccine clinic

No appointment necessary.

Milwaukee VA will host flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics:

• 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, in Yellow Clinic

• 4 - 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Red Clinic

Flu vaccine and updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost to Veterans enrolled in VA health care and VA health care staff.

No appointment required.

Please bring an ID and wear a T-shirt/loose clothing.