You are invited to the wreath laying ceremony for National Wreaths Across America Day at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Wood National Cemetery, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295, near building 57 (The Soldiers and Sailors obelisk).

As a volunteer, you will place wreaths at the markers of our fallen heroes. As you place each wreath, you will "say their name" to ensure that the legacy of duty, service, and sacrifice of each Veteran is never forgotten.

All veteran wreaths are community funded. Additional information about supporting this event can be found on the Wreaths Across America website: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

If you have any questions about volunteering, please do not hesitate to contact Wood National Cemetery at (414) 382-5300.

Additionally, volunteers are needed for wreath removal at 9 a.m. on Jan. 12.

