Flag removal for Memorial Day weekend

US flags posted to gravesites at National Cemetery

Volunteers needed!

When:

Tue. May 28, 2024, 8:30 am – 9:30 am CT

Where:

Wood National Cemetery, building 1301

5000 W. National Ave.

Franklin, WI

Cost:

Free

Volunteers are needed to remove flags starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

Volunteers should meet and sign in at 8:30 a.m. at the cemetery office, 5000 W. National Ave., Building 1301.

Volunteers can park in the gravel area east of the cemetery office.

For more information about the Memorial Day ceremony, contact The Cemetery Office at 414-382-5300 or woodnationalcemetery@va.gov

Last updated: