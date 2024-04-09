Flag removal for Memorial Day weekend Volunteers needed! When: Tue. May 28, 2024, 8:30 am – 9:30 am CT Where: Wood National Cemetery, building 1301 5000 W. National Ave. Franklin, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Wood National Cemetery, building 1301 Cost: Free





Volunteers are needed to remove flags starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

Volunteers should meet and sign in at 8:30 a.m. at the cemetery office, 5000 W. National Ave., Building 1301.

Volunteers can park in the gravel area east of the cemetery office.

For more information about the Memorial Day ceremony, contact The Cemetery Office at 414-382-5300 or woodnationalcemetery@va.gov