Flag placement for Memorial Day weekend Volunteers needed When: Sat. May 25, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: Wood National Cemetery, Building 1301 5000 W. National Ave. Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Wood National Cemetery, Building 1301 Cost: Free





Volunteers are needed to place flags on gravesites prior to Memorial Day. Flag placement starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 25.

Volunteers are also needed to remove flags starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

For both days, volunteers should meet at start time and sign in at the cemetery office, 5000 W. National Ave., Building 1301.

Volunteers can park in the gravel area east of the cemetery office.

For more information about the Memorial Day ceremony, contact The Cemetery Office at 414-382-5300 or woodnationalcemetery@va.gov

The Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 27 at 9:25 a.m.