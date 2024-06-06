U.S. Census Bureau hiring event

Work for the Census Bureau

When: Mon. Jun 17, 2024, 10:30 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Building 7 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Vocational Rehabilitation Services is hosting a U.S. Census hiring event, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17.

Available positions include field representatives and bilingual field representatives.

Recruiting specialist Samuel Abbasi will provide an introduction to the hiring process.

Bring your resume and DD214 and we'll do the rest!

Please plan to arrive by 10:30 a.m. as event may conclude early.