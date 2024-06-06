U.S. Census Bureau hiring event
Work for the Census Bureau
When:
Mon. Jun 17, 2024, 10:30 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 7
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Vocational Rehabilitation Services is hosting a U.S. Census hiring event, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17.
Available positions include field representatives and bilingual field representatives.
Recruiting specialist Samuel Abbasi will provide an introduction to the hiring process.
Bring your resume and DD214 and we'll do the rest!
Please plan to arrive by 10:30 a.m. as event may conclude early.