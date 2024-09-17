Mental Health & Suicide Prevention Awareness Week - DOM 123 Tours
DOM 123 Tours
When:
Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Building 123
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Ever wonder what the inside of the Dom looks like? It's bigger than you think, but come witness for yourself! Tours start every 15 minutes
Dom staff will meet you in the lobby of Building 123 and guide you around. Front entrance is off of 54th and National across from the VBA. Call 414-737-2313 with questions.