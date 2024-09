Building 43 Tours

When: Sat. Sep 7, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: Building 43 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Join Mental Health staff for a tour a Building 43. We have three floors for Mental Health, Whole Health, and a 3D printing area. Tours start every 15 minutes until 1:45 p.m.

*Building 43 staff will meet you by the elevators. Call 414-384-2000, extension 42724 for any questions.

