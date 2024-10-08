Skip to Content

National Family Caregivers Month: Resource Fair

Happy National Family Caregivers Month: Resource Fair banner

No registration required.

When:

Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm CT

Where:

Matousek Auditorium

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

In celebration of National Family Caregivers Month, Milwaukee VA will host a Family Caregivers Resource Fair, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13 in the Matousek Auditorium at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.

Valuable resources and practical tools you can use!

No registration required.

Other VA events

Last updated: