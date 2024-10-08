National Family Caregivers Month: Resource Fair
No registration required.
When:
Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm CT
Where:
Matousek Auditorium
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
In celebration of National Family Caregivers Month, Milwaukee VA will host a Family Caregivers Resource Fair, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13 in the Matousek Auditorium at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.
Valuable resources and practical tools you can use!
No registration required.