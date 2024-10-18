Milwaukee VA's Veterans Day observance on Friday, Nov. 8

"The Legacy of Loyalty and Service"

When: Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Ceremony will be held in Unity Chapel with reception to follow in 3rd floor gym 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Join us, at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8 in Unity Chapel at the Milwaukee VA for a Veterans Day observance where we will recognize, and celebrate our Veterans.

A reception for Veterans will be held in the 3rd floor gym after the ceremony.



Other VA events