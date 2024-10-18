Skip to Content

Milwaukee VA's Veterans Day observance on Friday, Nov. 8

VA's Veterans Day poster for 2024

"The Legacy of Loyalty and Service"

When:

Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Ceremony will be held in Unity Chapel with reception to follow in 3rd floor gym

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Join us, at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8 in Unity Chapel at the Milwaukee VA for a Veterans Day observance where we will recognize, and celebrate our Veterans. 
A reception for Veterans will be held in the 3rd floor gym after the ceremony. 
 

