Veterans in Focus
Exploring the community through photography.
When:
Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 8:00 am – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
South Entrance
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Veterans in Focus, the Milwaukee VA's recreational photography group will have their work on exhibit in the South Entrance lobby, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., November 18-22. Additionally, there will be a special "meet and greet" with Veteran artists, 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, November 22.
The exhibit theme is: Exploring the Community through Photography
Exhibit Information:
Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center – South Lobby
5000 W. National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53295
Open to the Public, Daily, 8am-6pm
Special thank you to the Rotary Club of Elmbrook for their support of this program.
For additional information contact Courtney Zeller, CTRS at 414-384-2000, ext. 45981.
