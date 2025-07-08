Navy Week - Milwaukee

Veterans are invited to enjoy a live musical performance by the U.S. Navy Brass Quintet, a performance from the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, remarks from a senior U.S. Navy official, and a free breakfast with coffee* provided by Center for Development & Civic Engagement at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 15 in the 3rd floor Recreation Hall, room 3435.

Milwaukee Navy Week will bring 50-75 Sailors to engage directly with the community through a week-long series of performances, educational events and service projects.

This year’s Milwaukee Navy Week holds special significance as it coincides with the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday — a historic milestone celebrating a quarter-millennium of maritime excellence, national security and global leadership.

For additional information about Milwaukee's Navy Week: https://outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Milwaukee-2025/

*while supplies last