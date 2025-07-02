Blood Drive at Oconomowoc VA Clinic

Call 877-232-4376 to secure your spot or register online at: https://donateblood.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/11616204

Oconomowoc VA Clinic is hosting its first blood drive, 12:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 27 at the Oconomowoc VA Clinic, 1289 Olympia Fields Dr.



For additional information call 877-232-4376 or register online at: https://donateblood.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/11616204

Helpful tip: Make sure to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.