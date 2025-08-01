Job Fair for Veterans, military and spouses at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center

Bring plenty of resumes and dress for success!

Milwaukee VA's Vocational Rehabilitation Service invites Veterans, active duty military and spouses to participate in our collaborative job fair with Fleet & Family Support Center, Naval Station Great Lakes Transition Assistance Program.

This event will be held from 10 a.m.-1:40 p.m., Thursday, September 25 in the War Memorial Hall at the War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee.

Please share with Veterans, active duty, and their spouses.

Onsite interviews are available.

For information, please call Milwaukee VA Vocational Rehabilitation Service 414-384-2000, ext. 41702 or FFSC at 847-688-2412, ext. 213, or 214.