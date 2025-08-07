Wellness Power Hour - Kick the Habit: Your path to a Nicotine-Free Future

Veteran and employees are invited to Wellness Power Hour presented by Whole Health Education

Identify ways to become nicotine free and how hypnosis can be a supportive tool for change.

When: November 19, Noon - 12:50 p.m.

Where: In-person in Milwaukee VA Medical Center Matousek Auditorium (5000 W. National Ave., BLDG 111) or virtually over Microsoft Teams.

Title: “Kick the Habit: Your path to a Nicotine-Free Future”

For information: 1-414-384-2000, extension 43611.