Wellness Power Hour - Kick the Habit: Your path to a Nicotine-Free Future
Veteran and employees are invited to Wellness Power Hour presented by Whole Health Education
When:
No event data
Where:
Matousek Auditorium
1818 North Martin Luther King Drive, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Identify ways to become nicotine free and how hypnosis can be a supportive tool for change.
When: November 19, Noon - 12:50 p.m.
Where: In-person in Milwaukee VA Medical Center Matousek Auditorium (5000 W. National Ave., BLDG 111) or virtually over Microsoft Teams.
Title: “Kick the Habit: Your path to a Nicotine-Free Future”
For information: 1-414-384-2000, extension 43611.