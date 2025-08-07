Wellness Power Hour - Stress First Aid

Veteran and employees are invited to Wellness Power Hour presented by Whole Health Education

Explore stress and it's impacts on the mind and body and how guided imagery is used in healthcare.

When: December 17, Noon - 12:50 p.m.

Where: In-person in Milwaukee VA Medical Center Matousek Auditorium (5000 W. National Ave., BLDG 111) or virtually over Microsoft Teams.

Title: “Stress First Aid”

For information: 1-414-384-2000, extension 43611.