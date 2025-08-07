Wellness Power Hour - Strive for Healthy Weight

Veteran and employees are invited to Wellness Power Hour presented by Whole Health Education

Discuss the benefits of mindfulness and experience chair yoga as an aid in managing weight.

When: January 2, Noon - 12:50 p.m.

Where: In-person in Milwaukee VA Medical Center Matousek Auditorium (5000 W. National Ave., BLDG 111) or virtually over Microsoft Teams.

Title: “Strive for Healthy Weight”

For information: 1-414-384-2000, extension 43611.