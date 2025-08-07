Wellness Power Hour - VA Health Coaching to Facilitate Lifestyle Change
Veteran and employees are invited to Wellness Power Hour presented by Whole Health Education
Experience what health coaching is and how it can offer guidance to achieve meaningful change.
When: February 18, Noon - 12:50 p.m.
Where: In-person in Milwaukee VA Medical Center Matousek Auditorium (5000 W. National Ave., BLDG 111) or virtually over Microsoft Teams.
Title: “VA Health Coaching to Facilitate Lifestyle Change”
For information: 1-414-384-2000, extension 43611.