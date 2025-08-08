Skip to Content

Empowered Relief: Chronic Pain Self-Management

Train the brain away from pain and learn chronic pain self-management tools to use in daily life.

When:

No event data

Where:

Matousek Auditorium

1818 North Martin Luther King Drive, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Learn effective, evidence-based techniques for managing chronic pain and stress. This one-session class provides practical tools to enhance daily functioning, improve quality of life, and empower Veterans to take control of their health and well-being. 

For more information or to register, call: 1-414-384-2000, extension 43611.

