Empowered Relief: Chronic Pain Self-Management
Train the brain away from pain and learn chronic pain self-management tools to use in daily life.
When:
No event data
Where:
Matousek Auditorium
1818 North Martin Luther King Drive, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Learn effective, evidence-based techniques for managing chronic pain and stress. This one-session class provides practical tools to enhance daily functioning, improve quality of life, and empower Veterans to take control of their health and well-being.
For more information or to register, call: 1-414-384-2000, extension 43611.