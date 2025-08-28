Free health screening: Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

If you have the risk factors, schedule today!

Veterans and staff are invited to receive a free screening for peripheral artery disease, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Vascular Lab (eighth floor).

PAD is caused by fatty deposits on artery walls (atherosclerosis). It can lead to narrow or blocked arteries, poor blood supply in the lower legs and may cause leg pain while walking. PAD can go undetected until it's too late.

Get screened if you have one of these risk factors:

• Adults over 50 with heart disease risks

• Adults under 50 with diabetes

• Smokers (current and past)

• Adults with high blood pressure

• Adults with high cholesterol

• People who are obese

Screening helps:

• Find PAD early

• Prevent pain and amputation

• Lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Screenings are non-invasive, using ultrasound technology, and take about 20 minutes.

To schedule your free screening, call 414-384-2000, ext. 42118.