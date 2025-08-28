Breast Health Awareness 2K Walk
When:
No event data
Where:
Lake Wheeler Pavilion
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Milwaukee VA's Women's Health invites everyone to walk a 2K for Breast Health Awareness.
Join us at Lake Wheeler pavilion between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.
This is a self-paced, outdoor event. Suggest weather appropriate attire and good walking shoes.
For more information contact Women's Health at 414-384-2000, ext. 45795.