Breast Health Awareness 2K Walk

Milwaukee VA's Women's Health invites everyone to walk a 2K for Breast Health Awareness.

Join us at Lake Wheeler pavilion between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.

This is a self-paced, outdoor event. Suggest weather appropriate attire and good walking shoes.

For more information contact Women's Health at 414-384-2000, ext. 45795.