Whole Health Calendar October - December 2025
Click on the link in the event description to access the Zablocki VA's Whole Health calendar.
When:
No event data
Where:
Check the calendar for location and time.
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
The Milwaukee VA Health Care System offers a variety of Whole Health and Well-Being classes for enrolled Veterans. For the full list of classes and descriptions, click here.
Wed. Oct 1, 2025, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT
Thu. Oct 2, 2025, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT
Fri. Oct 3, 2025, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT
Sat. Oct 4, 2025, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT
Sun. Oct 5, 2025, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT