Unity Chapel: Three days of fasting and prayer

Unity Chapel: Three Days of Prayer and Fasting

Join us, in a transformative 3-days of prayer and fasting with the Milwaukee VA Medical Center's Chaplain Services. This self-paced initiative is designed to help you cultivate a deeper relationship with God, gain clarity in your spiritual journey and connect with divine purposes.

Benefits of prayer and fasting:

Deeper relationship with God: Develop a more intimate and personal connection with God.

Clarity: Become more attentive to the voice of the Lord, providing clarity of his calling and direction.

Divine Connections: Facilitate divine connections necessary to fulfill your calling.

Expression of Sincerity: Demonstrate your sincerity to God as he respects faith.



Activities to Stay Focused and Steadfast During the Fast:

Set Aside Time and Location: Dedicate specific times and locations to worship and seek God during your fast.

Meal Time Prayer Walks: Replace meal times with prayer walks to focus on spiritual purpose.

Bible Reading Plan or Devotional: Follow a structured Bible reading plan or devotional/prayer book.

Biblical Teachings on Justice: Learn what the Bible teaches about justice and practice acts of justice, mercy, and humility (Micah 6:8; Isaiah 58).

Keep a Journal: Document the insights and teachings you receive from the Lord throughout your fast.

For more information, please contact the Chaplain at 414-384-2000 ext. 42160.

Health Advisory: Please consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider before beginning any fasting or dietary regimen, especially if you have existing health conditions or concerns.

3 Ways to Fast:

One Meal Per Day Fast:

Fast from waking until evening meal time.

Replace additional meals with prayer and scripture reading.

Include intentional prayer and scripture time.



Daniel Fast:

Limit foods to: fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds, oils, herbs, and seasonings.

Avoid: meats, dairy, caffeine, leavened bread, and all animal products.

Include daily intentional prayer and scripture reading.

Water & Juice Fast:

Drink ONLY water and non-processed juices:

During meal times, drink water and/or juice while praying and reading scripture.

Consider which type of fast God is calling you to and join us in this spiritual journey. We look forward to sharing this meaningful experience with you.