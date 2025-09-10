9/11 Remembrance

To mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a brief ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, in the Unity Chapel in Building 111. All are invited to attend.



In addition, the Chapel will be open throughout the day for reflection and remembrance.

VA Milwaukee health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. For more information: https://www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/chaplain-services/

VA Milwaukee health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service. Talk to a post-9/11 care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits: https://www.va.gov/.../hea.../returning-service-member-care/