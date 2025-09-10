Are you, or do you know, a Veterans that is unhoused or at risk of becoming homeless?

Milwaukee's 33rd Veteran Stand Down will be held 7:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m on Saturday, September 20 at the Richards Street Armory, 4108 Richards Steet, Milwaukee WI 53211.

Veterans can obtain transportation to the event, at no cost, from the following pick-up locations:

- Milwaukee Public Library- 10th & Wisconsin Avenue (pick up off Wells St.) / 1335 W Vliet

- S. 11th & Mitchell St. / South 16th & National St.

- Guest House ( 1216 N. 13th St.) / Teutonia Ave. & Capitol

- Burleigh & 27th / Atkinson & Capitol

- North Ave & Fond du Lac

- North Ave & Martin Luther King Dr.

- Burleigh & 24 St ( Moody Park)

- Dry Hootch (National Ave) / 4222 W. Capitol Dr

- Salvation Army 5880 N. 60th St

AGENDA

Hot Breakfast – 7:30am to 9am

Assembly – 10:30am

Closet – 11am to 1:30pm

Hot Lunch – 11:30am to 1:30pm

SERVICES

Health Screening

Eye Exam

Haircut

Judge Services

Milwaukee VA Medical Center is participating in this event, however the event is hosted by Milwaukee Veterans Stand Down committee. Please direct your questions to the following contacts:

Milwaukee County Veteran Stand Down

414-313-6181

Milwaukee County Veterans Service Office

414-266-1235

The event brings a wide variety of resources together to help Veterans in need and support reintegration.

