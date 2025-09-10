Milwaukee Veterans Stand Down
Giving Veterans a helping hand-up and not a handout.
When:
No event data
Where:
Richards Street Armory
4108 Richards Steet
Milwaukee , WI
Cost:
Free
Are you, or do you know, a Veterans that is unhoused or at risk of becoming homeless?
Milwaukee's 33rd Veteran Stand Down will be held 7:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m on Saturday, September 20 at the Richards Street Armory, 4108 Richards Steet, Milwaukee WI 53211.
Veterans can obtain transportation to the event, at no cost, from the following pick-up locations:
- Milwaukee Public Library- 10th & Wisconsin Avenue (pick up off Wells St.) / 1335 W Vliet
- S. 11th & Mitchell St. / South 16th & National St.
- Guest House ( 1216 N. 13th St.) / Teutonia Ave. & Capitol
- Burleigh & 27th / Atkinson & Capitol
- North Ave & Fond du Lac
- North Ave & Martin Luther King Dr.
- Burleigh & 24 St ( Moody Park)
- Dry Hootch (National Ave) / 4222 W. Capitol Dr
- Salvation Army 5880 N. 60th St
AGENDA
Hot Breakfast – 7:30am to 9am
Assembly – 10:30am
Closet – 11am to 1:30pm
Hot Lunch – 11:30am to 1:30pm
SERVICES
Health Screening
Eye Exam
Haircut
Judge Services
Milwaukee VA Medical Center is participating in this event, however the event is hosted by Milwaukee Veterans Stand Down committee. Please direct your questions to the following contacts:
Milwaukee County Veteran Stand Down
414-313-6181
Milwaukee County Veterans Service Office
414-266-1235
The event brings a wide variety of resources together to help Veterans in need and support reintegration.