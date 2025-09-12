Please join us for Lung Cancer Screening Day and Awareness Day event at the Milo C. Huempfner Green Bay VA Outpatient Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 20.

Event Highlights:

Same-day lung cancer screenings for veterans who meet qualifications based on age and smoking history

Discussions with experts about personal risk for lung cancer

Education on various VA programs and resources for veterans

Smoking cessation resources and support

PACT ACT Table: Toxic exposure screening and related education

Qualified Veterans can receive a low-dose CT screen for lung cancer. To qualify, Veteran must meet the following criteria:

Age 50-80

Smoked tobacco cigarettes:

- for 15 years or quit less than 15 years ago

- 1 pack per day for 20 years, or

- a half a pack per day for 40 years

For additional information, call: 920-431-2500, ext. 72535.