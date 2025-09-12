Skip to Content

Lung Cancer Screening Day and Awareness Day

Lung Cancer Awareness and Screening Day banner

When:

No event data

Where:

2851 University Avenue

Green Bay, WI

Cost:

Free

Please join us for Lung Cancer Screening Day and Awareness Day event at the Milo C. Huempfner Green Bay VA Outpatient Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 20.

Event Highlights:

  • Same-day lung cancer screenings for veterans who meet qualifications based on age and smoking history
  • Discussions with experts about personal risk for lung cancer
  • Education on various VA programs and resources for veterans
  • Smoking cessation resources and support
  • PACT ACT Table: Toxic exposure screening and related education

 

Qualified Veterans can receive a low-dose CT screen for lung cancer. To qualify, Veteran must meet the following criteria:

Age 50-80
Smoked tobacco cigarettes:
- for 15 years or quit less than 15 years ago
- 1 pack per day for 20 years, or
- a half a pack per day for 40 years

For additional information, call: 920-431-2500, ext. 72535.

