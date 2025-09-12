Lung Cancer Screening Day and Awareness Day
When:
No event data
Where:
2851 University Avenue
Green Bay, WI
Cost:
Free
Please join us for Lung Cancer Screening Day and Awareness Day event at the Milo C. Huempfner Green Bay VA Outpatient Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 20.
Event Highlights:
- Same-day lung cancer screenings for veterans who meet qualifications based on age and smoking history
- Discussions with experts about personal risk for lung cancer
- Education on various VA programs and resources for veterans
- Smoking cessation resources and support
- PACT ACT Table: Toxic exposure screening and related education
Qualified Veterans can receive a low-dose CT screen for lung cancer. To qualify, Veteran must meet the following criteria:
Age 50-80
Smoked tobacco cigarettes:
- for 15 years or quit less than 15 years ago
- 1 pack per day for 20 years, or
- a half a pack per day for 40 years
For additional information, call: 920-431-2500, ext. 72535.