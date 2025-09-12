Lung Cancer Screening and the Great American Smokeout

Please join us for Lung Cancer Screening Day and the Great American Smokeout event at the Milwaukee VA, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 13.

• Walk-in lung cancer screenings for qualified Veterans*

• Meet our Lung Cancer Screening team: Pulmonologist, Radiologist, and Nurses

• Information on smoking cessation

*For walk-in screenings, Veterans must be:

• 50-80 years old

• Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years

• Smoked cigarettes for at least 20 pack-years

(20 pack-years equals smoking one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years or packs of cigarettes a day for 10 years)

For more information, please contact (414)384-2000 ext. 46881