Police dog Atilla's retirement celebration

The smallest working police dog in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is hanging up his collar.

Atilla, a 26.5-pound, 10-year-old jagdterrier, who has been with the Milwaukee VA Police Department since 2016, will retire at the end of September.

An open house to celebrate Atilla’s retirement and many years of service will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 in Matousek Auditorium at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.

The public is invited to the open house, which will include light refreshments and visits from other Milwaukee County working dogs.

Those interested in supporting the Milwaukee VA’s K-9 program can reach out to the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at vhamiwvolunteerservice@va.gov or by calling 414-384-2000, ext. 41803.