POW/MIA Recognition Day

The Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 19 in the South Entrance at Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

The Rolling Thunder, Menomonee Falls Chapter, will be presenting and explaining each symbolic item of the “Missing Man Table.” Leadership and Chaplain Services will also be speaking at the event.

Please join us in remembering our missing and fallen service members. If you have questions, reach out to Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 414-384-2000, ext. 41803.

