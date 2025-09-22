Moment of Awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

South Entrance and then walk out to the dedicated tree

All are welcome to participate.

💜 Join us on October 23rd for a moment of awareness and reflection 💜

Just outside the South Entrance of Building 111, near the maple tree dedicated in memory of Kristy Szentes—a dedicated Milwaukee VA employee and friend who was tragically killed by her partner in 2003.

This pause is to recognize the profound effects intimate partner violence has on the lives of Veterans, their partners, our fellow employees, and the community.

🕒 Meet at the South Entrance. We will walk to the dedicated tree for a brief moment of awareness with Milwaukee VA's Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program managers.

If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, VA can help. Call (414) 384-2000, ext. 43874.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you are not alone. Help is available 24/7 from the National Domestic Violence Hotline:

📞 Call: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

💬 Text: START to 88788

💻 Chat: www.thehotline.org