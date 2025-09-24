Veterans Benefits Administration Outreach at Milwaukee VA Medical Center

Stop by and talk to VBA's Public Contact Team

The Veteran Benefits Administration's Milwaukee Regional Office will host a VA benefits outreach table in the South Entrance of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., building 111, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.*

Veterans seeking assistance from VBA's Public Contact Team or with questions about their VA benefits should stop by the outreach table.

Not able to make these outreach events? You can always schedule an in-person or virtual appointment with the Veteran Benefits Administration through VA's Visitor Engagement Reporting Application.

Go to VA VERA to get scheduled: https://www.my.va.gov/VAVERA/s/

Veterans benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more.

Link to Milwaukee Regional Office: https://www.benefits.va.gov/milwaukee/

*Subject to cancellation due to unexpected circumstances.