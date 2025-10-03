Milwaukee VA telephone town hall

Select Veterans who are enrolled at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center will be called for a live telephone town hall question and answer event 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 8.

If you are a Veteran enrolled at the Milwaukee VA, do not receive a call on June 8 and you would like to participate in the call you may do so in two ways:

1) Call 855-436-3682 while the event is live. You may press *3 and a screener get your question into the queue.

2) Log onto access.live/MilwaukeeVA to listen to the live event audio online and submit a question via the website.

A panel of subject matter expert will get through as many questions as they can in the hour and a half long live event.