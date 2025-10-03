Union Grove VA & Oconomowoc VA telephone town hall

Select Veterans who are enrolled at the Union Grove VA or Oconomowoc VA will be called for a live telephone town hall question and answer event on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m.

If you are a Veteran enrolled at the Milwaukee VA, do not receive a call on Sept. 15 and you would like to participate in the call you may do so in two ways:

1) Call 855-436-3682 while the event is live. You may press *3 and a screener get your question into the queue.

2) Log onto access.live/MilwaukeeVA to listen to the live event audio online and submit a question via the website.

The subject matter expert panel will get through as many questions as they can in the hour-long live event.

If your concern or question cannot wait until the live event, please contact a Milwaukee VA patient advocate: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 414-384-2000, ext. 42604.