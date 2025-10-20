Appleton VA Medication Take Back Day

Members of the public can dispose of expired or unused medications, including controlled substances, at select VA facilities, on Take Back Days.

Zablocki VA Health Care System will hold Medication Take Back Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, at the Appleton VA Clinic, 10 Tri Park Way, front entrance.

The public can drive through at the facility entrance to receive a pre-paid envelope used to dispose of medications through the U.S. postal service. They can also park and dispose of medications in the secure disposal receptacles at each facility.

VA is aligned with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for this initiative. Any member of the public is welcome, whether they have any affiliation to Veterans or not.

“We are pleased to welcome our community to the VA facilities for VA Medication Take Back Day again,” said Milwaukee VA Police Chief Martin Runge. “It is important to clean out our medicine cabinets regularly and dispose of old or unused prescriptions in this safe and secure manner.”



The Dispose of Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act requires VA to establish designated time periods when Veterans and non-Veterans can dispose of opioids and other controlled substances and medications at covered VA facilities. A covered facility is a VA medical facility with an onsite pharmacy and/or a physical location dedicated for law enforcement purposes.

Member of the public who can’t participate in VA’s Take Back Days can use DOJ’s Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to find year-round collection sites.

Veterans enrolled for VA care can bring their expired and unused medications to their VA site of care for disposal at any time by contacting their local VA Police Service or VA Pharmacy.

DEA holds two Take Back Days a year, on the last Saturdays of April and October.