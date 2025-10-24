National Diabetes Awareness Month Information Booth

Learn more about Diabetes and resources the VA offers

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month.

Did you know Diabetes:

is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S.

is undiagnosed in 50% of people with diabetes

is over 2 times greater in Veterans versus non-Veterans

occurs in 1 out of every 4 VA patients

Visit us at our information booths! Come to the medical subspecialties clinic, BLDG 111, Room 1260, anytime between 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 to learn more about diabetes, its impact on Veterans, and resources offered by the VA.

For more information, contact your primary care provider: 888-469-6614 or 414-384-2000